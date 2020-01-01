Pumpset makers edgy over energy norms

Pumpset manufacturers will have to meet a revised set of guidelines starting January 1 to get energy efficiency star rating for their products but there is a delay in getting the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) approval for the applications submitted, according to manufacturers here.

The manufacturers, including those making star-rated pumpsets, will have to get the entire range of products tested at an independent laboratory, get the results approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards and apply to the BEE for star-rating approval. The BEE had announced the new standards a couple of months ago. Even in pumpset-making hubs such as Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot, most manufacturers are yet to get BEE approvals, they said.

“Pumpsets will have to have the new star rating for energy efficiency. But we are yet to get required approvals. If a manufacturer had made 5-star rated energy efficiency pumpsets earlier, the same product will come to a lower category such as 3-star, now,” said V. Krishnakumar, president, Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association.

Apart from the delay in getting the approvals, a matter of concern to manufacturers is that government departments even now ask for five star-rated pumpsets in the tenders. “There is a 20% increase in standards for five-star rating. It will take some time for manufacturers to meet these standards. The BEE should inform the departments in central and State governments to ask for star rated pumpsets till then and not insist on a five-star rating,” said a leading pumpset producer.

“Though the BEE had assured us that it would communicate to all the government departments on the revised standards and not to insist on five-star rating, it has not done so yet. This will deprive the industry of the opportunity to take part in government tenders, at least in the short-term,” Mr. Krishnakumar added.