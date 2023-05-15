ADVERTISEMENT

PUMA’s Abhishek Ganguly, senior colleagues to start sportswear firm

May 15, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The new firm, Agilitas Sports, has raised funds of ₹430 crore 

The Hindu Bureau

Abhishek Ganguly | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Three top executives who are exiting PUMA – Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, India and South Asia, Atul Bajaj, Executive Director – Sales and Operations, PUMA India, and Amit Prabhu, Chief Financial Officer, PUMA India – have joined hands to launch their entrepreneurial venture, Agilitas Sports, an innovation-led sportswear and athleisure solutions platform that aims to invest in the core fabric of the Indian sports ecosystem.

The new entity said it had raised ₹430 crore to kickstart operations. The funds advised by Convergent Finance LLP, an investment management and advisory partnership led by Harsha Raghavan, have invested ₹400 crore while another ₹30 crore had come from individual investors. Mr. Ganguly, a noted sports business leader and Founder of Agilitas Sports, said, “We aim to disrupt and redefine the sportswear industry by seamlessly integrating innovation and technology across the product value chain from the factory floor to the retail shelf.”

