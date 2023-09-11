September 11, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

Bengaluru

At a time when Public Sector Undertakings are moving away from the electronics sector, ITI Limited, a Central PSU under the Union Ministry of Communications, on Monday said it had developed its own laptop and “mini PC” that match international quality and performance.

Branded as ‘SMAASH’, these laptops and PCs are priced at ₹32,000 a piece, and available in the market, said the company, claiming that it has won many tenders despite competing against global brands like Acer, HP, Dell and Lenovo.

The two flagship products have been designed in association with Intel Corporation with which a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed, said the PSU.

ITI said its mini PC’s carbon footprint is much smaller when compared with global brands, and that it considerably reduces e-waste. The company said it also consumes less power than conventional PCs, has no moving parts like a fan, and has a longer battery life.

Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited said, “Our talented Palakkad (where one of ITI’s manufacturing facilities is based) team has put in all-out efforts to make this feat possible. SMAASH brand is being received well.”