PSBs buy ₹14,667 cr. in NBFC bonds and paper

Public sector banks (PSBs) have purchased bonds and commercial papers worth ₹14,667 crore issued by 67 NBFCs under the revamped Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme (PCGS), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.
As part of the nearly ₹21 lakh crore special economic package amid the COVID-19 crisis, Ms. Sitharaman announced Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme (PCGS) 2.0 worth ₹45,000 crore for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and micro finance institutions (MFIs).
“As of 10 July 2020, under the extended PCGS, #PSBs have approved for purchase Bonds/Commercial Papers issued by 67 NBFCs amounting to ₹14,667 crore, of which ₹6,845 crore is for Bonds/CPs rated below AA, providing liquidity support to NBFCs with lower rated Bonds/CPs,” she said in a tweet.
The purchase of bonds/commercial papers of ₹6,125 crore, including ₹5,550 crore of bonds/commercial papers (CP) rated below AA, is currently under various stages of approval/at negotiation stage, she added.
The Union Cabinet had, on May 20, approved the sovereign portfolio guarantee of up to 20% of the first loss for purchase of Bonds or Commercial Papers with a rating of AA and below, including unrated paper with original or initial maturity of up to one year issued by NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs by public sector banks through an extension of the PCGS.
