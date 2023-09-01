PSB Alliance appoints Veenfin Solutions to administer supply chain financing ecosystem 

September 01, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

PSB Alliance, an entity set up by 12 public sector banks (PSBs), has appointed Veefin Solutions Ltd. to deploy and administer a unified cloud-based supply chain financing (SCF) ecosystem in the country.

This cloud-based platform will go live within this financial year. Veefin’s unified digital platform will standardise all interactions and handle the credit requests with new-age data and analytics while connecting the lenders’ core banking systems with corporate and SME sourcing partners like fintechs, B2B marketplaces, SME account service providers, and e-invoicing players.

“The unified platform will enable PSBs and other lenders to get better access to SMEs, lower the cost of sourcing loans, and eliminate the need for capital investment and resources in establishing their own tech stacks and connecting with hundreds of parties. SMEs will get access to supply chain financing from PSBs, other banks, and NBFCs through this platform,” Veefin said in a statement.

“With the unmet credit needs of MSMEs estimated to be ₹20-25 lakh crore the time has come to unify and collaborate for the national cause of supporting one of the most crucial pillars of the Indian economy,” Rajinder Mirakhur, CEO and Managing Director, PSB Alliance said in a statement.

“This project brings all the PSBs together as a cohesive force, powered by their combined balance sheet strength and resources, to reduce the cost of sourcing customers and expand their opportunity to provide access to credit. Veefin Solutions’ domain expertise in SCF aligns with PSB Alliance’s aim of providing the greatest technology platform for our partner institutions that is simple, unified, and expedites faster go-to-market,” he said.

Raja Debnath, Managing Director, Veefin Solutions Ltd. said, “This opportunity to deploy a unified platform that will bring all PSB banks, private and small finance banks, and NBFCs together to provide liquidity to the ecosystem of B2B marketplaces and fintech players who are all attempting to provide financing to SMEs, is unprecedented in its scale and aspirations.”

“Veefin has been chosen to not only supply the technical solution, but also to manage this entire ecosystem. This partnership is an endorsement of the role that Veefin has been playing in developing the SCF ecosystem and platform in the country,” he said.

The products supported on the platform will have all SCF variations including sales invoice discounting, purchase invoice discounting, factoring, reverse factoring, dynamic discounting, distributor financing, inventory financing, and deep tier vendor financing.

In addition, all variants of MSME loan products including term loan, overdraft, loan against property, other collateral based loans, CGTMSE loans and Mudra loans will be offered through the platform.

The PSB Alliance includes Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank and Union Bank.

