Prudent policy actions steering economy on rising growth trajectory with stability: FSR

December 28, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bolstered by strong capital buffers and robust earnings, financial institutions were supporting durable credit growth, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in the bi annual Finacial Stability Report (FSR) released on Thursday.

“At the same time, higher profits and lower leverage are contributing to sound corporate financials. Proactive and prudent policy actions and availability of policy buffers are steering the economy on a rising growth trajectory with stability,” the FSR reads.

As per the report the Indian economy and the domestic financial system remain resilient, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, healthy balance sheets of financial institutions, moderating inflation, improving external sector position and continuing fiscal consolidation,

This is under the back drop of the global economy facing multiple challenges: prospects of slowing growth; large public debt; increasing economic fragmentation; and prolonging geopolitical conflicts.

According to the FSR, the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) and the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) stood at 16.8% and 13.7%, respectively, in September 2023.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) continued to decline to a multi-year low of 3.2% and the net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio to 0.8% in September 2023.

“Macro stress tests for credit risk reveal that SCBs would be able to comply with minimum capital requirements, with the system-level CRAR in September 2024 projected at 14.8%, 13.5% and 12.2%, respectively, under baseline, medium and severe stress scenarios,” the FSR reads.

According to the report the resilience of the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) sector improved with CRAR at 27.6%, GNPA ratio at 4.6% and return on assets (RoA) at 2.9% , respectively, in September 2023.

“The Indian economy exhibits macroeconomic resilience, with a robust financial system that is supporting its growth dynamics. We remain alert and committed to act early and decisively to prevent any build-up of risks,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in his forward.

“Our recent macroprudential measures to curb lenders’ exuberance towards certain segments of retail loans underline our commitment to preserve financial stability without compromising availability of funds for productive requirements of the economy,” he observed.

Stating that India was one of the fastest growing major economies in the world with a rising potential growth profile, he said that the sharp rebound in growth was underpinned by sound macroeconomic fundamentals, robust domestic demand and prudent public policies.

“Achieving durable price stability, ensuring medium-term debt sustainability, further strengthening financial sector resilience, creating new growth opportunities and promoting inclusive and green growth remain key policy priorities,” he emphasised.

As this issue of the Financial Stability Report highlights, the health of the Indian financial system was steadily improving on the back of multiyear high earnings, low level of stressed assets, and strong capital and liquidity buffers with financial institutions, he pointed out.

“We have made significant progress since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in steering the economy and the financial system. Now is the time to consolidate these gains and enable the economy to move to a higher growth trajectory with macroeconomic and financial stability,” he stated.