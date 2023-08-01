HamberMenu
Proxgy adds two new product categories 

August 01, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MUMBAI 

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Proxgy, which provides IoT-based solutions, smart wearables and safety products, said it has added new product categories to broaden its product offerings and to increase revenue base.

“We have added two new product categories in mass-production segment, including the Lockator (Smart Lock), AudioCube (Sound Box),” said Pulkit Ahuja, Founder and CEO.

“Also, we have introduced two new concepts namely Airhat and Birdbox which would be taken into mass production in the coming year,” he said. 

The company said it has accelerated revenue growth and has now hit a Monthly Run Rate (MRR) of ₹40 lakh.

“We had net revenue of ₹40,000 per month in the B2C model when we approached Shark Tank show. Currently we are at a MRR of over ₹40 lakh,” he said 

Mr. Ahuja said the company, which had raised ₹1 crore on the Shark Tank show, has now raised over ₹10 crore since then to fund growth and innovations. 

Proxgy, he said, has over 25 patents, designs and trademarks which have been granted since the appearance on the show. 

These include Battery Blast Protection System (BBPS), Gunny Bag Identification Code (GBIC), among, he said. 

