Home Insurance: Protect the roof over your head

How often have we, while travelling to office, suddenly wondered if we locked the home front door or turned off the cooking gas. The safety of our home and its contents are paramount financially and psychologically.

A simple insurance policy can protect you from financial disaster if a fire or flood should damage or destroy your home, or a burglary put paid to your peace of mind.

Brand-named variously as Householders’ Comprehensive policy by the public sector general insurers or Home Secure, My Home cover and Griha Suvidha by various general insurers, it is usually a package policy that goes beyond insuring your home and its contents thus offering ease of coverage and better premium rates.

The main cover in such a policy is fire and allied perils insurance for your house and its contents. Only the owner of a property can buy fire insurance for it. So, if you are renting, you can cover your belongings in the house against fire, and if you have rented out your house, it’s your responsibility to cover the structure in your own interest. A fire policy is deceptively simple. In reality, it covers much more than fire, including lightning, explosion/implosion, aircraft damage, riot, strike and malicious damage, impact damage, storm, cyclone, typhoon, tempest, hurricane, tornado, flood and inundation, subsidence and landslide, including rock slide, bursting and/or overflowing of water tanks, apparatus and pipes, missile testing operations, leakage from automatic sprinkler installations, bush fire, earthquake (including loss or damage by fire), terrorism and sabotage. These are qualified by exceptions that are clearly spelt out.

Reasonable premium

For this comprehensive cover, your premium is highly reasonable, at just ₹2,000 for covering a 1,500- square-foot house. In this example, I have assumed a cost of construction of ₹2,500 per square foot for a concrete structure.

The important thing is that your sum insured (SI) should be, not the value of the building as incurred by you, but the replacement value. This is to enable you to rebuild with the claim money. The cost of land, of course, will not figure as part of the SI.

Let us see some of the exceptions. The exceptions to the fire cover are damage or destruction caused to the property by spontaneous combustion or burning of property insured by order of any public authority.

Riot, strike and malicious damage loss will exclude that caused by burglary, housebreaking, theft and larceny (and this can be covered under a different section of the comprehensive policy).

Impact damage is covered only if it is by a vehicle or animal not belonging to or owned by the insured or any occupier or their employees, and by direct contact.

The cover against subsidence etc. will exclude coastal or river erosion, defective design, workmanship or use of defective materials, demolition, construction, structural alterations or repair of any property or ground works or excavations.

Cover for leakage from automatic sprinklers will exclude repairs to the buildings or of the sprinkler installation.

There is usually an excess on each claim under the policy, usually 1-2% of the SI.

The comprehensive policy has several other covers, including burglary and theft, jewellery and precious items, pedal cycles, breakdown of domestic appliances, damage to plate glass, loss of baggage and personal accident insurance and electronic equipment and even personal liability/workmens’ compensation.

(The writer is a business journalist specialising in insurance and corporate history)