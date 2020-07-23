Protect financial sector health: Rajan

With the corporate sector poised to suffer massive write-offs and bankruptcies due to the adverse economic effects of COVID-19 and prolonged lockdowns, the government ought to carefully consider the cost that the financial sector could bear as a result and still remain sound, said former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan.

In a scenario where companies would operate at 50-75% of their capacity for the next six to eight months, they would end up accumulating a lot of debt with significantly over-leveraged firms likely facing the bankruptcy process, noted Dr. Rajan, addressing the DBS Asian Insights Conference on ‘The Economies of a Pandemic’ on Thursday.

“That is a given and coming in a big way even in countries that have managed to support their economies [through high levels of stimulus],” he said.

“But in emerging countries like Brazil and India, where there has been very, very modest support to people and companies, when the economy opens up more fully, there will be a lot of damage which will be uncovered and has to be dealt with,” Dr. Rajan added.

“Remember, we are just talking about the corporate sector. If the corporate sector has to write down debts and goes through bankruptcy processes, hopefully cheap processes that will allow renegotiations [with lenders] at low costs, that will imply that the cost will be transferred over to the financial sector. The transfer of cost will come over to the financial sector and that is the last shoe, which hopefully will not drop,” he said.

He added that governments should sensibly think about the cost that the financial sector could bear to ensure that they were adequately capitalised, And if not, try to make sure that they had the capacity to infuse capital into the sector.

‘Last thing we want’

“The last thing we want over and above the corporate crisis is a financial sector crisis,” said Dr. Rajan.

In the future, many companies would close down permanently. “There are losses to come. In a sense, we are putting the economy into temporary coma, but when it is awaken[ed], it’s overly optimistic to assume that everybody will come back to full life,” he said.

While East Asia had managed the virus well, Europe had contained the spread. But countries like the U.S., India, Brazil had not been able to control the virus.

“The longer it lasts, more will be the damage and helping an economy which is locked down to survive is extremely costly,” he said.

“When you lose one-twelfth of the GDP every month, when you go for complete lockdown, when a lot of people could not work, there will be substantial deterioration done to the economy,” Dr. Rajan said.

The difference in economic revival would finally depend on how much each country was able to spend, he added.