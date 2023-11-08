ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal for double property tax on buildings without plan approval will hit MSMEs in Karnataka

November 08, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), majority of micro and small enterprises (MSE) are housed in such kind of properties

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a small industrial unit. Kassia is organising a two-day National Vendor Development Programme-cum-Industrial Exhibition on November 9 and 10 in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The proposal of the government to levy double tax (property) on buildings that are constructed without plan approval is a major hindrance to the MSE sector, according to Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA).

“The majority of industrial units of micro and small enterprises (MSE) are housed in such kind of properties. If the government decides to double the property tax, then the worst hit would be the micro and small industry sector,” says Shashidhara Shetty, president, Kassia.

“We urge the government not to take up proposals that hamper the growth of MSMEs in India. If MSMEs are closed, the government needs to provide employment and livelihood to a major chunk of population,” he added.

Vendor development programme for MSMEs

Kassia, in association with the Ministry of MSME and District Industries Centre, Bangalore-Urban, is organising a two-day National Vendor Development Programme-cum-Industrial Exhibition on November 9 and 10 in the KASSIA premises at Vijayanagar in Bengaluru.

The prime objective of the programme is to facilitate business between premier Public Sector Units and Indian SMEs for their mutual benefit, by way of providing appropriate marketing linkages. Minister for Small Scale Industries Sharanappa Basappa Darshnapura will inaugurate the programme.

HAL, BHEL, Rail Wheel Factory, BESCOM, Kudremukh Iron Ore Company and Karnataka Aerospace Technology Centre are among the PSUs that are expected to participate in the Vendor Development programme. MSMEs would get an opportunity to interact with these potential clients.

