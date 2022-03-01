Property developer Brigade Enterprises floats 3 subsidiaries
Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises Ltd. has floated three wholly owned subsidiaries to undertake real estate business.
Brigade (Chennai) Projects Pvt. Ltd, was incorporated on Monday with an authorised capital of ₹1 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.
On February 21 and 26, the company had floated two more wholly owned subsidiaries Brigade Real Estate Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and Brigade Real Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd. with an authorised capital of ₹1 crore each to carry out real estate development business.
Recently, the property developer had said it would invest about ₹2,000 crore in residential, commercial, hospitality and retail verticals over the next three to five years in Chennai.
