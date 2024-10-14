ADVERTISEMENT

Propel Industries gets Homologation certificate for its electric heavy duty tipper

Published - October 14, 2024 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A snap shot of Propel Industries 470 HEV that received homologation certification.

Propel Industries, a crushing equipment manufacturer, announced that its electric heavy-duty tipper, the 470 HEV has received homologation certification.

“Initially, this electric heavy-duty tipper was manufactured for off-road applications. Receiving the Homologation certification is a ground breaking achievement as it reaffirms our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry,” Propel Industries Pvt. Ltd. MD V. Senthil Kumar.

It is India’s first smart electric heavy-duty Tipper available in two battery variants—385 kWh and 256 kWh. Equipped with advanced battery options, it delivers fast charging, regenerating braking and optimises energy efficiency for demanding tasks.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coimbatore, Propel is part of 60-year-old AV Group with a revenue of about ₹3,000 crore. It the manufacturer and supplier of crushing, screening, and washing equipment for the mining, quarrying, and recycling industries.

