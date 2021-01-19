Promoters sell 1% in Wipro for ₹9,156 cr.

Wipro promoter Azim Premji and promoter companies tendered 22,89,04,785 shares worth ₹9,156 crore during a buy-back programme, said the IT firm in a filing.
Azim Premji Trust tendered 19.87 crore shares, Hasham Traders tendered 1 crore shares and Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives tendered 51.82 lakh shares. Mr. Azim Hasham Premji Partner Representing Zash Traders and Mr Azim Hasham Premji Partner Representing Prazim Traders tendered 75 lakh shares each, as per the filing.
Post the buyback, the promoters hold 73.04% stake in the firm, a reduction of almost 1% from the 74% held earlier.
The balance 26.96% stake is held by foreign investors, financial institutions and others.
Wipro had announced a buy-back of up to 23.75 crore fully paid-up equity shares via tender process.
The information technology major said the shares were bought back at a price of ₹400 apiece.
The total amount utilised for the buy-back programme, held between December 29 and January 11, was ₹9,500 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath