Promoters of Welspun buy stake in firm

The family office of the promoters of Welspun Group has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in One Industrial Spaces, an integrated fund, development and asset management firm focussed on the warehousing sector in India.

The unspecified investment has been made by the promoters in their personal capacity through a family office investment vehicle.

One Industrial Spaces, which was founded in July 2019 by Anshul Singhal, will now be rebranded as ‘Welspun One Logistics Parks.’

“Welspun One will also be the exclusive development manager for a portfolio of ready land assets owned by the promoters in their personal capacity with an estimated value of $50 million and development potential of over 5 million square feet of Grade-A industrial/warehousing space,” the family office said in a statement.

This includes a 3 million square feet project in MMR.

B.K. Goenka, chairman, Welspun Group, said “The warehousing sector presents an attractive investment proposition as it provides both development returns as well as stable long-term rental yields. Indian consumers demand same day delivery both online and offline, which has resulted in an increased strategic back-end storage requirement.”

“We have been looking to enter this space as warehousing demand is poised to grow aggressively. I am confident that under the leadership of Anshul Singhal, Welspun One is well placed to scale this business,” he added.

Anshul Singhal, managing director, Welspun One, also said “Currently, a big challenge for existing players in this space is the land acquisition and approvals. As Welspun One, we are uniquely positioned to address these challenges.”

“We can now leverage their deep understanding and experience in buying large land parcels and successfully executing millions of square feet of industrial and infrastructure projects pan India. We believe this will meaningfully improve the overall value proposition for our stakeholders,” he said.

He said Welspun One will continue to build its core business of fund, development and asset management, which includes raising funds from domestic and foreign institutional investors to invest in the industrial asset class in India “ in an organized, transparent and institutional manner”.