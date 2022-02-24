Promote local entrepreneurs, FM tells lenders

Flags concerns about banks not deploying enough credit in some regions

Flags concerns about banks not deploying enough credit in some regions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday urged lenders such as SIDBI to work with micro-finance institutions and promote local entrepreneurship, flagging the need for banks to deploy more funds in States in line with their deposits raised from the regions.

Noting that the E-Shram portal has now got details of 28 crore workers with 400 different skill sets, Ms. Sitharaman said that some of these skills can be leveraged to help them start their own businesses in places where they hail from.

“Many of the States have a lot of current and savings account deposits (CASA), which are not effectively being deployed in their own States or their own regions because there is no big business credit offtake there and as a result, the impression that one gets is the CASA from that area moves to more business-prospective rich areas which can absorb that kind of money,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

“Now that gradually can lead to a situation where our savings are not being used for our business entrepreneurship. But does that entrepreneurship exist in those areas or it is existing but is dormant? I would think it’s the job of SIDBI-like institutions to awaken that dormant demand,” she said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been flagging banks’ low credit to deposit ratio in the State as a concern.

Speaking at SIDBI’s National Microfinance Congress, the Minister said SIDBI should do a district-wise outreach programme and work with micro-finance institutions to identify where credit demand may exist. Start-ups could also be roped in to suggest innovations across districts that can revive ‘business keenness’ among young potential entrepreneurs.