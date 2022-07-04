Prolifics acquires Tier 2 Consulting to meet growth goals

July 04, 2022 21:39 IST

Prolifics Inc., a digital engineering and consulting firm, said it had acquired Tier 2 Consulting Ltd., which is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. The company has not revealed the cost of acquisition.

“Tier 2 delivers software solutions to its clients using modern, open-source, cloud-native technology, and an agile project approach,” Prolifics said in a statement.

“The Tier 2 team is composed of full-stack Java developers and Red Hat Middleware and OpenShift experts. Based on its skills and experience, Tier 2 was in fact the first Red Hat Premier Middleware Partner for the U.K. and Ireland,” the statement added.

It said the acquisition was part of its ongoing expansion and growth goals.

“Tier 2 brings expert custom software development – using its agile approach with disciplined delivery – to a large and loyal U.K. customer base. Its Red Hat Premier Partner status, coupled with Prolifics’s already-strong partnership with IBM, will expand opportunities across the board,” the company said.

Satya Bolli, CMD, Prolifics, said, “Their [Tier 2] skill in software development and delivery and significant expertise in Red Hat Middleware and OpenShift will greatly increase our position and visibility in the high growth potential of the U.K. and North America cloud markets.”