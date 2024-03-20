ADVERTISEMENT

Progility Tech names Julian Wheatland as new CEO

March 20, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a multi-domain solution provider and IT & digital system integrator, has announced the appointment of Julian Wheatland as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Wheatland will be relocating from London to Mumbai to take up this position. “With a rich experience spanning three decades in technology, finance, and management, Julian’s strategic foresight and leadership prowess are poised to propel the company’s growth initiatives forward, positioning Progility as a frontrunner in enterprise technology innovation,” the company said in a statement.

Mr. Wheatland was previously chairman of SCL Group and COO/CFO of the Cambridge Analytica/SCL group of companies, where he led exponential growth and pioneering advances in advertising and data analytics. He was also the CEO of Hatton International Ltd.

Wayne Bos, the founder of Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said, “Julian’s remarkable leadership skills combined with his deep industry knowledge make him the perfect fit to lead our company into its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Wheatland said, “I am looking forward to working with Progility’s talented team at this exciting time in India, as we look for new markets and press forward on our mission to enable our customers worldwide with innovative technology solutions.”

