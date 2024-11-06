ADVERTISEMENT

Production pause, price erosion, lower demand impact Granules Q2 net 

Published - November 06, 2024 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR

Generic drugmaker Granules India consolidated net profit declined 5% year on year to ₹97.23 crore for the September quarter and 28% sequentially on the impact of a voluntary pause in operations at a manufacturing facility as well as price erosion and lower demand in a key business segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company had reported ₹102.1 crore net profit in the year earlier period and ₹134.6 crore for the previous, June quarter. The net profit came on a 19% decline in revenue from operations, during the second quarter, to ₹966.6 crore (₹1,189.4 crore). Sequentially, the decline was 18% from Rs.1,179.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

“Q2 sales were impacted by a voluntary pause in manufacturing and distribution from our Gagillapur facility [in Hyderabad]. We delivered strong margins, supported by profitable formulations sales and a favourable product mix,” Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said in a release.

The company had paused production, at the plant, to reassess the potential risk on account of the US Food and Drug Administration observations and resumed operations in a staggered manner in October. The U.S. FDA had from August 26 to September 6 inspected the facility and issued six observations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Continued demand issues in active pharmaceuticals ingredients and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (API/PFI) driven by high customer inventory and price erosion in the market also had a bearing on the September quarter financial performance for the company. The revenue share from the North America increased to 79% compared to 67% in the year earlier period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US