ADVERTISEMENT

Produce start-up Origin eyes quick commerce app rollout

Published - September 12, 2024 10:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

Origin, a Bengaluru-based fresh produce start-up said on Tuesday it would start a quick commerce service across the country and in several overseas markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The online, app-based platform would offer 250 varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from 15,000 farmers nationwide and from European markets, Vietnam, Thailand and Africa.

Prashanth Vasan, CEO, Origin said, the app would first be introduced in Bengaluru. To support it, the firm would set up 40 “dark stores” (1,000- 1,500 sq. ft. outlets for packing and readying produce for home delivery for specific localities) in the next 60 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm would begin with Indian metro cities and then foray into international markets, by next year, Mr. Vasan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said customers would get fresh produce within 20 minutes of ordering and every customer will have a dark store within a two kilometre radius.

‘‘You can choose the ripeness of bananas or other fruits you order. Avocados will come with AI enabled labels indicating when they are ready to be cut,” he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Funding rounds

Origin has already roped in SandBox Logistics and other hyper local delivery partners for last mile reach, the firm said.

Mr. Vasan added, the startup was in the process of finalising its first funding of $10 million to fuel R&D and market expansion activities, and that funds were expected to in the next six months.

RedSeer estimates India’s quick commerce industry is projected to touch $5.5 billion by 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

startups

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US