GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Produce start-up Origin eyes quick commerce app rollout

Published - September 12, 2024 10:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

Origin, a Bengaluru-based fresh produce start-up said on Tuesday it would start a quick commerce service across the country and in several overseas markets.

The online, app-based platform would offer 250 varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from 15,000 farmers nationwide and from European markets, Vietnam, Thailand and Africa.

Prashanth Vasan, CEO, Origin said, the app would first be introduced in Bengaluru. To support it, the firm would set up 40 “dark stores” (1,000- 1,500 sq. ft. outlets for packing and readying produce for home delivery for specific localities) in the next 60 days.

The firm would begin with Indian metro cities and then foray into international markets, by next year, Mr. Vasan said.

He said customers would get fresh produce within 20 minutes of ordering and every customer will have a dark store within a two kilometre radius.

‘‘You can choose the ripeness of bananas or other fruits you order. Avocados will come with AI enabled labels indicating when they are ready to be cut,” he claimed.

Funding rounds

Origin has already roped in SandBox Logistics and other hyper local delivery partners for last mile reach, the firm said.

Mr. Vasan added, the startup was in the process of finalising its first funding of $10 million to fuel R&D and market expansion activities, and that funds were expected to in the next six months.

RedSeer estimates India’s quick commerce industry is projected to touch $5.5 billion by 2025.

Published - September 12, 2024 10:55 pm IST

Related Topics

startups

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.