Produce start-up Origin eyes quick commerce app rollout

Origin, a Bengaluru-based fresh produce start-up said on Tuesday it would start a quick commerce service across the country and in several overseas markets.

The online, app-based platform would offer 250 varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from 15,000 farmers nationwide and from European markets, Vietnam, Thailand and Africa.

Prashanth Vasan, CEO, Origin said, the app would first be introduced in Bengaluru. To support it, the firm would set up 40 “dark stores” (1,000- 1,500 sq. ft. outlets for packing and readying produce for home delivery for specific localities) in the next 60 days.

The firm would begin with Indian metro cities and then foray into international markets, by next year, Mr. Vasan said.

He said customers would get fresh produce within 20 minutes of ordering and every customer will have a dark store within a two kilometre radius.

‘‘You can choose the ripeness of bananas or other fruits you order. Avocados will come with AI enabled labels indicating when they are ready to be cut,” he claimed.

Funding rounds

Origin has already roped in SandBox Logistics and other hyper local delivery partners for last mile reach, the firm said.

Mr. Vasan added, the startup was in the process of finalising its first funding of $10 million to fuel R&D and market expansion activities, and that funds were expected to in the next six months.

RedSeer estimates India’s quick commerce industry is projected to touch $5.5 billion by 2025.