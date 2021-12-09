Prodapt acquires U.K.-based SLR Dynamics

Digital transformation services provider Prodapt announced that it has acquired U.K.-based software solutions firm SLR Dynamics for an undisclosed sum.

This acquisition will also result in protecting over 100 jobs at SLR Dynamics. Over the next three years, Prodapt plans to grow the U.K. team by adding 400-500 employees with a plan to invest £50 million, it said in a statement.

This is Prodapt’s second acquisition in the year following its acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Innovative Logic in August.

The acquisition of SLR Dynamics will strengthen Prodapt’s leadership position in the connectedness vertical. With the TMT industry accelerating digital transformation journeys using technologies like 5G, cloud, SDN/NFV, Edge Computing, IoT, and AI-ML, Prodapt’s acquisition of SLR Dynamics will help deliver enhanced value to its global customers, it said.

SLR Dynamics is focused on digital engineering and automation services in the TMT industry, while Prodapt is the leading consulting, technology and managed services provider to the Connectedness vertical.