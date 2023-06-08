ProConnect aims to become a logi-tech firm in three years

June 08, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

ProConnect Supply Chain Solutions, a part of the $6.5-billion Redington Group, has undertaken a consolidation exercise in a bid to become a ‘logi-tech’ company in three years’ time, said MD & CEO Malay Shankar.

The logistics firm wants to convert itself into a logi-tech company that leads in technological solutions and provides seamless customer experience to become an automatic choice for clients either in India or in West Asia.

“We want to achieve this goal in less than three years,” Mr. Shankar said in an interaction. “And the first year is the one which is the most crucial. The work has already started last year, but we want to achieve all of this in three years of time,” he added.

“We are one of those highly technologically advanced organisations as our DNA itself is from IT. We are present in every nook and corner of India and manage close to more than 7 million square feet. During the current fiscal, our plan is to double the warehousing footprint and transportation network and the revenue to ₹1,000 crore,” he said.

Mr. Shankar said that as part of the consolidation exercise, the firm recently completed the acquisition of Redington’s automated distribution centres in Kolkata and Chennai under One ProConnect. Process was on to acquire Redington subsidiaries in Dubai and Saudi, he said.

While Redington is present in 41 countries, ProConnect is present in both India and the entire West Asia and has plans to move across geographies.

“Within India we are present in North, South, East and West. Right now, majority of the business happens primarily in the South and East. North and West are the main consumption centres and that’s where we want to make our presence felt, which is a better market. So, North and West are the focus areas, he said, adding that investments are being made to expand warehousing space and transportation network in West Asia.

“Our biggest challenge will always be how do we ensure that we keep pace with technology which takes care of all of our scalability issues and manpower requirements,” he said.