GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe panel report to ZEE board finds no material irregularities

Updated - October 09, 2024 10:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Puneet Goenka MD and CEO of Zee entertainment.

Puneet Goenka MD and CEO of Zee entertainment. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Independent Investigation Committee (IIC) constituted by the Board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has not found any material irregularities in the company’s operations, ZEE said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Committee conducted a thorough review of all the allegations raised by the regulatory agencies. They carried out an extensive fact-checking exercise to verify all the documents and information provided by the company during the investigations to SEBI,” it said.

Satish Chandra, Chairman, ZEE’s Independent Investigation Committee and former Judge, Allahabad High Court said, “We have invested significant amount of time and energy to conduct a detailed review of all the allegations and the necessary submissions have been made to the Board. The required records and information were sought from the company, its management and promoters over the last few months, which were duly verified by the Committee along with a set of experts from the financial domain,” he said.

“The efforts sown in by the Committee members, Dr. Murthy and Mr. Agarwal, along with the external advisors, enabled us to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of all the points. The Committee has noted the support extended by the management, which enabled it to complete the review in a timely manner,” he added.

‘No adverse findings’

“Based on our report, we have not found anything adverse or untoward in the company’s operations and a detailed report has been submitted to the Board elaborating our findings,” he further stated.

Post the submission, the Board advised the company to “proactively settle” any pending adjudication proceedings with SEBI in a time-bound manner, in the interest of the shareholders and all stakeholders of the company. The Board has further advised the company to focu on enhancing the performance and profitability across all aspects, in line with the strategic growth plan implemented by the MD & CEO [Punit Goenka].

On February 27, 2024, the Board of ZEE had instituted the IIC to take the necessary measures to delve into allegations levelled by regulatory authorities to protect the rights of the company’s shareholders and all stakeholders.

Published - October 09, 2024 10:20 pm IST

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / economy (general) / company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.