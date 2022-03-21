Privatisation of IDBI Bank | Government holding roadshows to assess interest of investors, says MoS for Finance Bhagwat Karad

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad. File | Photo Credit: Giri K. V. S.

The government and the LIC together own more than 94% equity of IDBI Bank

The government is holding roadshows for IDBI Bank privatisation and will come out with Expression of Interest (EoI) after assessing investor interest, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said on March 21.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in May last year given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank. The government and the LIC together own more than 94% equity of IDBI Bank. However, the exact quantum of stake dilution is yet to be decided.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Mr. Karad said it is expected that the strategic buyer will infuse funds, bring new technology and best management practices in IDBI Bank and shall generate more business without dependence on the LIC and government for capital.

LIC, currently having management control, has 49.24% stake, while the government holds 45.48% in the bank. Non-promoter shareholding stands at 5.29%. "... roadshows are currently being held to assess the investors' interest before floating the EoI," Mr. Karad said.

The Minister further said that while deciding the terms and conditions of the strategic sale, legitimate concerns of the existing employees and other stakeholders are suitably addressed through appropriate provisions made in the share purchase agreement.