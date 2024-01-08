Private industry leads U.S.’s first Moon landing since Apollo

January 08, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Cape Canaveral

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century is poised to blast off early Monday — but this time, private industry is leading the charge.

A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander.

If all goes to plan, Peregrine will touch down on a mid-latitude region of the Moon called Sinus Viscositatis, or Bay of Stickiness, on February 23.

“Leading America back to the surface of the Moon for the first time since Apollo is a momentous honor,” Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic’s CEO John Thornton said.

Until now, a soft landing on Earth’s nearest celestial neighbor has only been accomplished by a handful of national space agencies: the Soviet Union was first, in 1966, followed by the United States, which is still the only country to put people on the Moon.

China has successfully landed three times over the past decade, while India was the most recent to achieve the feat on its second attempt, last year.

Lunar economy

Now, the United States is turning to the commercial sector in an effort to stimulate a broader lunar economy and ship its own hardware at a fraction of the cost, under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) programme.

NASA has paid Astrobotic more than $100 million for the task, while another contracted company, Houston-based Intuitive Machines, is looking to launch in February and land near the south pole.

“We think that it’s going to allow... more cost effective and more rapidly accomplished trips to the lunar surface to prepare for Artemis,” said Joel Kearns, the US space agency’s deputy associate administrator for exploration.

Artemis is the NASA-led programme to return astronauts to the Moon later this decade, in preparation for missions to Mars.

Controlled touchdown on the Moon is a challenging undertaking, with roughly half of all attempts ending in failure. Absent an atmosphere that would allow the use of parachutes, a spacecraft must navigate through treacherous terrain using only its thrusters to slow descent.

Private missions by Israel and Japan, as well as a attempt by the Russian space agency, all ended in failure — though the Japanese Space Agency is targeting mid-January for the touchdown of SLIM lander launched last September.

Making matters more fraught is the fact it is the first launch for ULA’s Vulcan, although the company boasts it has a 100% success rate in its more than 150 prior launches.

ULA’s new rocket is planned to have reusable first stage booster engines, which the company, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, expects will help save cost.

Scientific instruments

On board is a suite of scientific instruments that will probe radiation and surface composition, helping to pave the way for the return of astronauts.

But it also contains more colorful cargo, including a shoebox-sized rover built by Carnegie Mellon University, a physical Bitcoin, and, somewhat controversially, cremated remains and DNA, including those of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, legendary sci-fi author, scientist Arthur C. Clarke, and a dog.

The Navajo Nation, America’s largest Indigenous tribe, said sending these to the Moon desecrates a body sacred to their culture and pleaded for the cargo’s removal. Though they were granted a last-ditch meeting with White House, NASA and other officials, their objections were ignored.

The rocket’s upper stage, which will circle the Sun after deploying the lander, is carrying late cast members of Star Trek, as well as hair samples of Presidents George Washington, Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy.

