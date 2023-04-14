ADVERTISEMENT

Private equity inflow in real estate flat at $4.2 bn in FY23; NCR gets 32% of investment: Anarock

April 14, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Private equity investment in real estate remained stable in the last fiscal at $4.2 billion, of which 22% contribution came from domestic investors, according to Anarock.

Delhi-NCR market received 32% of the total investment, while office assets garnered 40% of inflows.

Foreign investors’ contribution stood at more than 75%.

Real estate consultant Anarock’s arm Anarock Capital in its report FLUX has tracked capital flows in the sector during 2022-23 financial year ended March.

Private equity (PE) investments have remained stable during 2022-23 at $4.2 billion.

PE inflows stood at $4.2 billion in 2021-22, $7.2 billion in 2020-21, $6.3 billion in 2019-20, and $5.3 billion in 2018-19, the report showed.

Domestic investors were significantly more active in FY23, with investment value increasing by 50% in FY23 ($0.9 billion) over FY22 ($0.6 billion).

Inflows from foreign investors declined 7% to $3.2 billion in FY23, from $3.4 billion in FY22.

Consequently, the share of domestic PE investors increased to 22% in FY23 from 14% in FY22.

The average ticket size declined from $86 million in FY22 to $72 million in FY23 due to increased activity in residential real estate where deal sizes tend to be smaller.

NCR markets were a key attraction for PE players with 32% of total PE inflows in FY23, up from a share of 18% in FY22.

Chennai’s share increased to 8% from 1%.

NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessed increased activity levels in FY23, while MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), multi-city deals and other cities witnessed lower activity levels than in FY22.

According to the report, equity investment is preferred by PE investors with healthy share of 67% in FY23 but down from 80% in the previous year.

Increased activity in residential segment is reflected in higher share of debt at 33% in FY23 compared to 20% in FY22.

Among asset class-wise funding, office and the residential segments continued to dominate PE activity in FY23 with 40% and 29% share, respectively. Mixed used development attracted 10% of inflow, while retail real estate only 2%.

Industrial & logistics and data centre together got 6% of PE investments in FY23, down from 23% in FY22.

Anarock also noted that a significant number of large real estate platform deals were announced in FY23.

Platform deals worth $4.5 billion were announced across real estate asset classes.

Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO – Anarock Capital, said, “Commercial real estate and industrial & logistics attracted pan-India platforms with larger deal values of over $500 million, while the residential sector attracted smaller ticket platform deals of between $50 million and $125 million, and these were largely regional in nature.”

Anarock is one of the leading real estate consultants in India.

