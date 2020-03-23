Priority sector classification for NBFCs too

The RBI has decided to extend priority sector classification for bank loans to NBFCs for on-lending for FY2020-21. Existing loans disbursed under the on-lending model will continue to be classified under priority sector till the date of repayment or maturity.

Bank loans to NBFCs for on-lending would be eligible for classification as priority sector up to March 31, 2020. Credit to NBFCs and HFCs for on-lending will be allowed up to an overall 5% of the bank’s total priority sector lending.