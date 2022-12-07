Princeton Digital Group starts data centre in Mumbai

December 07, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Mumbai

Princeton Digital Group (PDG), a data centre provider, has started its data centre (MU1) in Mumbai providing 48 MW of IT capacity across two buildings.

With an investment of $300 million, MU1 is built across about six acres within a larger IT campus at Airoli, Navi Mumbai.

The campus will deliver secure and scalable data centre capacity to hyperscalers – large cloud, content, commerce and fintech companies, the company said.

Rangu Salgame, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, PDG said, “India is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in the world today and is a key focus market for PDG.”

“We are committed to delivering hyperscale grade capacity at global standards to our customers in India. The launch of MU1 further strengthens our position as a leading Pan-Asia data centre operator, that is focused on creating sustainable value and being an enabler of digital growth,” he said.

“Our continued track record of delivering on our commitments is a key factor that makes PDG the partner of choice for hyperscalers across Asia Pacific,” he added.

“PDG has ambitious plans to scale and expand across India and is also committed to the cause of grooming young engineering talent into leaders of tomorrow,” said Vipin Shirsat, Managing Director, India, PDG.