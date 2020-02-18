PrimeInvestor.in to guide retail investors

Chennai

18 February 2020 22:32 IST

A team of investment experts has launched PrimeInvestor.in, a subscription-based research and recommendations platform for investors. It is purely a customer-focused, no-commission and no ad model. PrimeInvestor.in is a platform for retail investors seeking guidance for their personal finance decisions, the company said. Investors will have access to in-depth research and recommendations on mutual funds, bonds, fixed deposit products and exchange-traded funds. Soon, stock and insurance recommendations will be added to the offerings as well, it added.

The team of investment experts consist of comprises Srikanth Meenakshi, Vidya Bala and Bhavana Acharya.

New users can begin with a 15-day trial and get access to all articles and select recommendations for an annual subscription at an introductory price of ₹2,500.

Advertising

Advertising