Pricol enters into tie-up with BMS on EV batteries

Pricol will manufacture and sell Battery Management Systems for the Indian market

Pricol will manufacture and sell Battery Management Systems for the Indian market

Pricol Limited has entered into a partnership with BMS PowerSafe, a French company that is part of Startec Energy Group, to manufacture Battery Management Systems (BMS) for electric vehicles.

With this agreement, Pricol will manufacture and sell Battery Management Systems for the Indian market. BMS PowerSafe will develop the software and provide its BMS platform as an end-to-end solution in consultation with Pricol.

“As part of our EV specific growth strategy, we constantly evaluate business opportunities in the market,” Vikram Mohan, MD, Pricol, said in a press release. “One of the areas we zoned in was the Battery Management System (BMS) as it plays a vital role in any EV vehicle and complements well with our Driver Information System class of products in terms of integrations.”