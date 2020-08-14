Price Waterhouse to resign as statutory auditors ofGVK Power & Infra

14 August 2020 22:48 IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure on Friday said Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP had proposed to resign as statutory auditors of the company. In its resignation letter to the Audit Committee of the company, Price Waterhouse said it was awaiting information and explanations (including reporting from component auditors) to be in a position to conclude its audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020.

“Details of information and explanation sought and still not provided is reiterated in our letter dated August 12, 2020 to the management and copied to the audit committee...” said the letter, which the company on Friday shared with the stock exchange.

Price Waterhouse said it had written multiple times between July 6 and August 12 to the audit committee and the company’s management seeking information for concluding the audit.

“In view of various matters described in our communications, including the recent events in relation to company’s subsidiary, Mumbai International Airports Ltd (MIAL), we have assessed the appropriateness of our continuance as statutory auditors of the company… and accordingly wish to communicate our intention to resign as statutory auditors of the company,” the letter said. Price Waterhouse was appointed as the statutory auditors for five years at the AGM of the company in September 2017.

The development comes at a time when the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating GVK Group promoter G.V.K. Reddy and others with regard to alleged money laundering from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).