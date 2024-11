In his first remarks about India’s retail inflation since official data pegged October’s price rise at a 14-month peak of 6.21%, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that inflation is “expected to moderate despite periodic humps” and economic growth “remains resilient” and the “external sector is robust”. The Rupee, he said, has remained relatively stable despite several shocks.

