Premji Invest, others invest ₹200 cr. in silver jewellery brand GIVA

July 05, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

GIVA Jewellery, a silver jewellery brand, announced that it had raised ₹200 crore in a Series B funding led by Premji Invest to innovate further and expand its product categories and offerings. The round also saw participation from existing investors Aditya Birla Ventures, Alteria Capital and A91 Partners, GIVA said in a statement.

“Silver jewellery is a $4-billion opportunity in India with the organised market share at less than 7%,” said Varun Khandelwal, Principal – Investments, Premji Invest.

Silver jewellery offered an attractive alternative to other jewellery options such as gold and platinum at an affordable price point for casual and everyday use. GIVA had emerged as a category leader with focus on fine silver jewellery, design offerings and customer-centricity, he added.

“We now look forward to leveraging Premji Invest’s playbook on omnichannel across several consumer brands and retail businesses to strengthen our leadership position and establish our pan India presence,” said Ishendra Agarwal, founder and CEO, GIVA.

