Precision Biometric unveils easy-to-use password manager device

December 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

City-based Precision Biometric has launched a device for individuals that eliminates the need to remember different types of password for secured login to work, banking, social media and other websites or multiple devices from home or office browser applications.

“Called as InnalTkey Password Manager, it is easy to install and provides enhanced digital security for the users,” said Precision Group Founder Director and CEO Mathew Chacko at a press meet.

The portable device uses biometric authentication and public key infrastructure. It can generate password up to 64 characters. Military-grade cryptography is used to secure users’ credentials. Currently, it works on PCs, tablets and laptops. Very soon, mobile devices would be added to the list, he said.

Allaying fears about cyber attacks, he said that InnaITkey stores all the credentials on the device in an encrypted form unlike others on the cloud or the computer. Besides, the saved URLs and their associated credentials are not stored in the same location.

Asked about the loss or damage to the device, he said the backup and recovery is easy. Users can also opt for a companion device, to use it as a stand-by or back-up device. The product is made available at an inaugural price of ₹3,999.