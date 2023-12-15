GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Precision Biometric unveils easy-to-use password manager device

December 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
InnalTkey Password Manager is easy to install and provides enhanced digital security for the users, said Precision Group Founder Director and CEO Mathew Chacko.

InnalTkey Password Manager is easy to install and provides enhanced digital security for the users, said Precision Group Founder Director and CEO Mathew Chacko.

City-based Precision Biometric has launched a device for individuals that eliminates the need to remember different types of password for secured login to work, banking, social media and other websites or multiple devices from home or office browser applications.

“Called as InnalTkey Password Manager, it is easy to install and provides enhanced digital security for the users,” said Precision Group Founder Director and CEO Mathew Chacko at a press meet.

The portable device uses biometric authentication and public key infrastructure. It can generate password up to 64 characters. Military-grade cryptography is used to secure users’ credentials. Currently, it works on PCs, tablets and laptops. Very soon, mobile devices would be added to the list, he said.

Allaying fears about cyber attacks, he said that InnaITkey stores all the credentials on the device in an encrypted form unlike others on the cloud or the computer. Besides, the saved URLs and their associated credentials are not stored in the same location.

Asked about the loss or damage to the device, he said the backup and recovery is easy. Users can also opt for a companion device, to use it as a stand-by or back-up device. The product is made available at an inaugural price of ₹3,999.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.