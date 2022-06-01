JUST IN
- 3 mins Pre-shipment nod must for Nigeria pharma exports
- 14 mins Reliance Brands to acquire 40% stake in Italy's Legno SPA’s India toy manufacturing business
- 16 mins Record renewables output helps India ease coal shortage in May
- 25 mins Eickhoff opens new facility to assemble gear boxes
- 34 mins Cordelia Cruises aims to pump in $1 bn by 2025 to boost India operations
- 41 mins Musk memo to Tesla staff: return to office or leave company
- 50 mins India's fuel sales soar in May on summer travel
- 58 mins Yulu to deploy 1 lakh e-bikes in 1 year
- 1 hr Va Tech Wabag bags 18-million euro order from Russia
- 1 hr FMCG industry reports volume decline in Jan.-Mar as consumption slows: NielsenIQ
- 1 hr HDFC hikes lending rate by 5 bps; loan to become dearer
- 1 hr Hero Electric expands partnership with Zypp Electric
- 1 hr Gold declines by ₹353; silver drops ₹123
- 2 hrs Union Cabinet allows procurement by cooperatives through GeM portal
- 3 hrs YouTube blocked over a million videos in India between January and March this year