Pre-booking for Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift AMT SUV begins

October 10, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Customers can book Nissan Magnite AMT EZ-Shift at an introductory price of Rs. 6,49,900 by paying a token sum of Rs. 11,000. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nissan Motor India has commenced pre-bookings for Magnite EZ-Shift (Automated Manual Transmission) SUV at an introductory price of ₹6,49,900.

The introductory price makes the Magnite EZ-Shift the most accessible, affordable AMT in the product segments of SUV, sedan, and hatchback, the Japanese carmaker said in a statement.

Bookings can be made by paying a token sum of ₹11,000. The SUV will be available in XE, XL, XV and XV premium variants. The EZ-Shift will also be made available for customers who wish to opt for the recently- launched Magnite KURO Special Edition, it said.

