Prasanth Kumar elected as Advertising Agencies Association of India president

December 02, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia of GroupM Media (India) Pvt. Ltd. was elected as the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2022-23 at its annual general body meeting.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, was unanimously elected the vice-president of the association. Other elected members of the board include Vishandas Hardasani of Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt. Ltd., Kunal Lalani of Crayons Advertising Pvt. Ltd., Rohan Mehta of Kinnect Pvt. Ltd., Chandramouli Muthu of Maitri Advertising Works Pvt. Ltd., Cochin; Sridhar Ramasubramanian of Beehive Communications Pvt. Ltd., Shashidhar Sinha of Initiative Media India Pvt. Ltd., K. Srinivas of Sloka Advertising Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, and Vivek Srivastava of Innocean Worldwide Communications Pvt. Ltd. Immediate past president Anupriya Acharya will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2022-23, the AAAI said in a statement. 

