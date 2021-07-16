Business

Power usage returns to pre-Covid level

India’s power consumption grew almost 17% in the first fortnight of July to 59.36 billion units (BU) and returned to pre-pandemic level mainly due to easing of lockdown curbs and delayed monsoon, according to Power Ministry data.

Power consumption during July 1-14 last year was 50.79 BU. It was recorded at 52.89 BU in the first fortnight of July in 2019. Thus, consumption has not only grown year-on-year but also returned to the pre-pandemic level.

Experts say the recovery is mainly due to delayed monsoon and a surge in economic activities amid easing of lockdown restrictions by States.


