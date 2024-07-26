Power Grid Corp Q1 net profit grows 3.5% to ₹3,724 crore, revenue down

Power Grid Corporation of India reported first quarter consolidated net profit rose 3.5% to ₹3,724 crore as compared with ₹3,597 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30,2024 fell to ₹11,006.18 crore from ₹11,048 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from the transmission business also declined to ₹10,728 crore from ₹10,829 crore in the year-earlier period . On a standalone basis, the first quarter net profit fell to ₹3,412 crore from ₹3,543 crore in the year-earlier period.

