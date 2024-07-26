ADVERTISEMENT

Power Grid Corp Q1 net profit grows 3.5% to ₹3,724 crore, revenue down

Published - July 26, 2024 09:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Power Grid Corporation of India reported first quarter consolidated net profit rose 3.5% to ₹3,724 crore as compared with ₹3,597 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30,2024 fell to ₹11,006.18 crore from ₹11,048 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from the transmission business also declined to ₹10,728 crore from ₹10,829 crore in the year-earlier period .  On a standalone basis, the first quarter net profit fell to ₹3,412 crore from ₹3,543 crore in the year-earlier period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US