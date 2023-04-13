ADVERTISEMENT

Power Electric Vehicles plans dealership expansion

April 13, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The company would introduce one new model every year and besides constantly upgrading the existing models

The Hindu Bureau

Power Electric Vehicles, which is into production of electric motorcycles, is planning to expand its distribution network to reach out to more customers in the country. 

“Since we started deliveries from January, 2023, we had opened over 10 dealerships in more than 4 states and the expansion plan is to open over 50 dealerships by the end of this year,” said Sai Sameer Reddy, founder & CEO Power Electric Vehicles Ltd. 

He said the company would introduce one new model every year and besides constantly upgrading the existing models.

Currently, it is assembling and selling two electric motorcycle models namely P-Sport with a range of 150 kms and P- Sport+ with a range of 210 km, priced at ₹1,45,000 and ₹1,75,000 respectively. 

It is having an assembly plant of 45,000 sq ft which is capable of assembling 4 to 6 bikes every hour, Mr. Reddy said, adding the P-Sport range would undergo a lot of upgrades in software and hardware in the coming years.

“We are a team of engineers who wanted to prove that driving electric bikes is much more fun than vehicles run on traditional fuel,” Mr. Reddy said.

