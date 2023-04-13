HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power Electric Vehicles plans dealership expansion

The company would introduce one new model every year and besides constantly upgrading the existing models

April 13, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Power Electric Vehicles, which is into production of electric motorcycles, is planning to expand its distribution network to reach out to more customers in the country. 

“Since we started deliveries from January, 2023, we had opened over 10 dealerships in more than 4 states and the expansion plan is to open over 50 dealerships by the end of this year,” said Sai Sameer Reddy, founder & CEO Power Electric Vehicles Ltd. 

He said the company would introduce one new model every year and besides constantly upgrading the existing models.

Currently, it is assembling and selling two electric motorcycle models namely P-Sport with a range of 150 kms and P- Sport+ with a range of 210 km, priced at ₹1,45,000 and ₹1,75,000 respectively. 

It is having an assembly plant of 45,000 sq ft which is capable of assembling 4 to 6 bikes every hour, Mr. Reddy said, adding the P-Sport range would undergo a lot of upgrades in software and hardware in the coming years.

“We are a team of engineers who wanted to prove that driving electric bikes is much more fun than vehicles run on traditional fuel,” Mr. Reddy said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.