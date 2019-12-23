Business

Power auction cancelled on poor response

more-in

States feel tariff of ₹4.41 per unit high

The Power Ministry has scrapped the auction to procure 2,500MW electricity for the medium term (three years) under a scheme to provide relief to thermal power plants plagued by short coal supplies, state-run NHPC said on Monday.

According to sources, lack of interest from State power utilities due to a higher tariff of ₹4.41 per unit discovered through the reverse auction process led to the cancellation of the auction. The Ministry has now advised nodal agency PFC Consultancy to call for bids again. PFCCL had appointed NHPC as ‘Aggregator’ (in March) under Pilot Scheme-II for procurement of aggregated power of 2,500 MW.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 11:06:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/power-auction-cancelled-on-poor-response/article30383162.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY