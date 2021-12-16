Poultry firm Suguna unveils Delfrez brand

COIMBATORE

16 December 2021 21:44 IST

Company set to invest ₹100 crore

Poultry major Suguna Foods on Thursday introduced Delfrez brand for its processed poultry and mutton products.

Suguna’s processed chicken and mutton products and eggs will be sold under the Delfrez brand online and offline , said Vignesh Soundararajan, executive director.

The group plans to invest ₹100 crore in the brand and plans to open more than 1,000 outlets by 2025, he added.

Suguna currently has 250 retail outlets in three southern States. These will be rebranded as Delfrez with 40 more stores added in the next four to six months in the western and northern States. The product range available under the brand would also be expanded.

“Suguna Foods has four main verticals — Suguna Chicken, Suguna Feeds, Delfrez and Mother’s Delight,” he said. “We are a producer of live chicken and have an integrated value chain. By rebranding the processed chicken, mutton and egg products, we want to focus on the farm-to-fork concept. Currently, about 5 % of our business is from processed products. These should contribute to 20 % of the company’s topline by 2025.”

Soundararajan, chairman of Suguna Group, said in a press release, “We are laser-focused on increasing our business in India and expanding our market share worldwide with this new, refreshed brand strategy.”