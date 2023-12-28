Post turnaround, Jai Balaji Industries focuses on high margin products to improve profitability

December 28, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

Having scripted a turnaround following a corporate debt restructuring exercise (CDR), Jai Balaji Industries Ltd., an iron and steel producer, is now focusing on producing in demand DI pipes, high grade ferro-alloys, TMT bars, cost rationalisation and capacity expansion through internal sources to grow its business said its Chairman & Managing Director Aditya Jalodia in an interview.

Owing to losses the company had turned into a non performing asset (NPA). It was among the 22 insolvent firms which were named by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its second list released in 2017 asking banks to resolve the debt though CDR or send to NCLT through the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process.

“The turning point came in the second half of 2020 when we enhanced operational efficiency. By March 2023, the fruits were visible through a strong balance sheet and the company will continue to do well in the future as well,” he said.

The balance sheet was cleaned up through refinancing of loans and infusion of ₹250 crore by the promoters who put their skin in the game to facilitate the turnaround.

The key element of the turnaround has been changing business strategy by focusing on manufacturing ductile iron (DI) pipes used for water supply which are procured in huge quantity for the government sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission.

“This segment is expected to grow at 13-15% CAGR over the near future. Currently we are supplying such pipes all over the country. Now we are planning to increase production of such pipes from 3 lakh tonnes per annum to 6.6 lakh tonnes per annum in 12 to 18 months,” Mr. Jalodia said.

He said the company would also increase the production of ferro-alloys from 30,000 tonnes per annum to 72,000 tonnes in the next 12 months .

Both these expansions would cost ₹500 crore and would be met through internal accruals, Mr. Jalodia said adding the company had already invested ₹300 crore in the past years.

He said the company, having repaid a debt of ₹1,200 core, now has a debt of ₹560 crore from Tata Capital which refinanced the high cost loans and provided some working capital.

Commenting on the turnaround when many steel companies had to be referred to the NCLT, the CMD said, “The key difference was that our entire management team was wholeheartedly committed to reduce cost and ensure a turnaround.”

“Now, we have been making profit. With our debt equity ratio down at 0.66%, we are aiming to become a zero net debt company soon,” Mr. Jalodia added.