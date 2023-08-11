HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Post merger, HDFC Bank can offer higher credit growth opportunities to the nation, says chairman

August 11, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
A customer walks into a HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai.

A customer walks into a HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Because of the merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd the larger balance sheet of the bank would offer to the national economy possibilities of higher credit growth, a larger bouquet of financial products and higher flows into affordable housing, agriculture, and MSME said Atanu Chakraborty, Part-time Chairman and Independent Director, HDFC Bank Ltd. at the Annual General Meeting on Friday here.

“As a consequence of the merger, the bank is poised to benefit from the addition of a market-leading home loan product which can now be directly offered through the bank’s large network of branches, helping a greater number of people fulfil their aspirations to be home owners. The home-loan business will also benefit from the low cost of funds that a bank traditionally enjoys,” he said. 

“It will also enable the bank to offer to its wider customer base, a full suite of financial products like life insurance, general insurance, health insurance, and investment products like mutual funds, by leveraging the strength of major entities like, HDFC Ergo, HDFC Life and HDFC Mutual Fund, which now come into the Bank’s fold, as a result of the merger,” he added. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.