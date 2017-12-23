Post 2G case verdict, Videocon to sue govt.

Videocon Telecommunications is planning to file a compensation claim of more than ₹10,000 crore against the government after a CBI court gave clean chit to all accused in 2G spectrum allocation case, a company source said.

“Videocon Telecommunications is planning to file compensation suit against the government for at least ₹10,000 crore. The damage is estimated to be more than ₹10,000 crore and the company is working on final amount that is to be claimed,” a source close to senior management said.

The Supreme Court judgment in 2012 had cancelled 122 telecom licences in 2G spectrum allocation done under the regime of Mr. Raja, which included 15 licences of Videocon. The company had paid about ₹1,500 crore for procuring telecom permits.

“Videocon Telecommunications had to take business loans of around ₹25,000 crore for telecom services business. The cancellation of telecom licence caused huge financial losses to the company,” the source said.