Positively impacted 10 lakh SMBs: Amazon India

Amazon India said on Monday it had positively impacted the operations of more than 10 lakh Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) including sellers, delivery and logistics partners, neighbourhood stores, enterprises, developers, content creators, and authors in India in 2020. These SMBs, in turn, provided livelihood to lakhs of people, the e-tailer said.

Earlier this year, Amazon had pledged to invest $ 1 billion to digitise 10 million SMBs, enable e-commerce exports worth $ 10 billion and create 1 million incremental jobs, by 2025.

