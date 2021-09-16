Poshmark Inc rolls out social shopping format in India

Poshmark Inc., a social marketplace for women, men, kids, pets and home, on Wednesday announced its foray into the Indian market

“Currently there is no organised social marketplace where Indians can buy and sell new, pre-loved and sustainable fashion directly from each other. Poshmark India will offer Indian consumers an engaging, safe platform where buyers and sellers can focus on the social aspects, build businesses and connections, and thrive as a community,” said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark Inc.

He said the company would focus on growing its community of sellers and buyers in the country.