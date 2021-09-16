Business

Poshmark Inc rolls out social shopping format in India

Poshmark Inc., a social marketplace for women, men, kids, pets and home, on Wednesday announced its foray into the Indian market

“Currently there is no organised social marketplace where Indians can buy and sell new, pre-loved and sustainable fashion directly from each other. Poshmark India will offer Indian consumers an engaging, safe platform where buyers and sellers can focus on the social aspects, build businesses and connections, and thrive as a community,” said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark Inc.

He said the company would focus on growing its community of sellers and buyers in the country.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 12:17:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/poshmark-inc-rolls-out-social-shopping-format-in-india/article36485429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY