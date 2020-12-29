Port cargo shows volume growth: ICRA

MUMBAI

29 December 2020 22:53 IST

Cargo volumes at Indian ports have shown growth — for the first time after seven months of decline — in October and November, rising 3% and 1% year-on-year, respectively, an ICRA Ratings report said.

Between March-September, the port sector had been adversely impacted following the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown introduced by India and other major economies. Although, the sector was classified under essential services and remained operational post the initial period of lockdown, the adverse impact on the domestic economic activity as well as slowdown in global trade had resulted in steep contraction in cargo volumes at the Indian ports, it said.“While growth in the past two months is positive, for the 8 months of FY21, cargo has reported a 12% decline. However, the same is a significant improvement compared to the 22% decline in Q1 FY21. The pace of decline has moderated sequentially, every month for key cargo segments, , indicating continuing signs of recovery,” it said.

“POL (Point of Discharge), coal and container segment have witnessed a contraction with 13%, 23% and 12% Y-o-Y decline during the 8 months of FY2021. However, there are definite signs of recovery given that in October-November these three segments recorded significantly better performance than previous months,” Ankit Patel, vice president and Co-Head, ICRA Ratings said.

“The pace of recovery in the port sector will be contingent on the pace of recovery of the domestic industrial activity and the global economy. Further, factors like changes in the global supply chain pattern during the recovery phase will also have an impact on the cargo profile. Despite the expectation of a better H2FY2021, due to the significant under-performance in H1FY2021, ICRA expects volume contraction of about 10% in full year FY2021,” he added.