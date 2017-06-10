PoPxo to double headcount

Delhi-based start-up POPxo, a digital community for women, is planning to double its headcount to 150 people as it looks to increase production of video content on its platform.

“Currently, we add about 75 new videos every month and we plan to increase that to about 170 videos a month by September this year,” POPxo founder and CEO Priyanka Gill said.

PoPxo, which had last month raised ₹20 crore funding from investors such as IDG Ventures India and Kalaari Capital, has produced and published over 1,000 videos to-date and has a team of 75 people now. The content produced is targeted at women, including fashion tips and polls. It is also in process of collaborating with media house for producing a web series.

“We have seen excellent traction in consumption of our video content not just on our platform but across social media. In May we got 66 million monthly views on Facebook and 34 million views on YouTube,” Ms. Gill said.

About 50% of the new hires will work for the content team, she added.

POPxo, which has till date raised over ₹35 crore, counts Google executive Rajan Anandan, Caratlane executive Mithun Sancheti among its investors.